IOM Azerbaijan organizes job fair in Guba

On 28 February 2020, the IOM Azerbaijan organized a job fair (career day) in Guba as part of the USAID-funded ‘Public Action for Resilience (PAR) Activity’ proj

The job fair was organized at the Heydar Aliyev Centers in close cooperation with the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The fair, where 29 public institutions and private companies with more than 222 vacancies participated has attracted great interest in Guba.

Public Action for Resilience Activity project focuses on trainings and various activities aimed at strengthening community resilience to different types of existing socio-economic challenges.

