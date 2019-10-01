IOM Azerbaijan reps visit State Committee for Religious Associations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 30 September 2019, Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan met with Mubariz Gurbanli, the Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations.

During the meeting, the SCRA Chairman informed the guest about the religious situation in Azerbaijan, the state-religious relations, the activities of the State Committee and interfaith relations.

Touching upon effective cooperation with the IOM, Mubariz Gurbanli emphasized the importance of joint projects such as “Community Resilience to Vulnerabilities Activity " and "Public Action for Resilience" funded by USAID/Azerbaijan which focused on trainings and various activities aimed at strengthening community resilience, community solidarity and solidarity in the fight against violent extremism and radicalization.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Vladimir Gjorgjiev noted the importance of expanding cooperation between two organizations. The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, as well as prospects of current and future cooperation, including the organization of a joint international conference in Baku.

