IOM Azerbaijan reps visit to monitor Kahriz renovation progress

IOM Mission to Azerbaijan is implementing “Integrated Rural Development for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization

Recently the representatives of IOM headed by Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of Mission visited to the kahriz located in the territory of Ughurbeyli village in Barda district to monitor the Kahriz renovation progress. They had a meeting with community members of village who are the potential beneficiaries of Kahriz rehabilitation project.

The four-year project aims to provide safe and consistent water supplies for over 8,000 families in eight districts through the renovation of 40 kahrizes – a traditional, sustainable water supply system.

