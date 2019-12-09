IOM Azerbaijan to organize int’l conference on preventing violent extremism

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 10 December 2019, the United Nations Migration Agency - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Azerbaijan jointly with the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan will organize an international conference, titled "Preventing Violent Extremism: Building Resilience in Partnership".

The conference will start with opening remarks of Mr. Vladimir Gjorgjiev, Chief of IOM Mission in Azerbaijan, Mr Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ghulam M. Isaczai, UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the event the experts will talk on legal bases for preventing violent extremism and radicalization, IOM’s interventions with preventing violent extremism (PVE) component in Azerbaijan, institutional response and coordination for PVE, role of religious education in PVE, activities and exchange of best practices in building an inter-faith dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, increasing resilience of local youth in Azerbaijan, community based approach in PVE and etc.

The event is organized as a part of the Community Resilience to Vulnerabilities (CRV) Activity funded by USAID/Azerbaijan and implemented by IOM Azerbaijan.

The conference will be held on 10 December 2019, at 10:00-17:00, at the Guba Hall of Hyatt Regency Baku.

News.Az

News.Az