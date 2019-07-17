IOM conducts vocational trainings for young people in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Azerbaijan is working on raising youth's vocational skills within the framework of the USAID-funded ‘Public Action for Resilience (PAR) Activity’ project.

Since June, a total of 106 young people have been selected for vocational trainings in Guba, Zagatala and Lankaran districts. In the trainings that will continue until September, young people are involved in the module training they choose. Module-1 is a professional accounting and tax specialist training program, and module-2 is ECDL training (the European Computer Driving License). In addition, both modules includes English language, as well as CV writing, job recruitment and interview skills trainings.

106 young people were selected for vocational trainings among those who applied from Guba-Gusar-Khachmaz, Shaki-Balakan-Zagatala and Masalli-Lankaran-Astara districts according to the project geographical coverage.

News.Az

News.Az