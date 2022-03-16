IOM hails its partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) appreciates its partnership with the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Vladimir Gjorgjiev, head of IOM mission in the country, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at an event titled “15 years of partnership for inclusive, progressive and improved migration management”, which was held in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“The partnership with the State Migration Service is only getting stronger,” the IOM mission head said.

Gjorgjiev noted that IOM has developed a number of joint projects with Azerbaijan.

He also expressed hope for Azerbaijan's successful participation in the International Migration Review Forum to be held in New York on 17- 20 May 2022.

News.Az