IOM holds community orientation meeting in Goranboy

On 15 October, IOM Azerbaijan staff held the Community orientation meeting for 34 community members (17 women and 17 men) of Sarov village located in Goranboy district.

The meeting started with a short introduction of the presenters moving on to informing the participants about IOM, its overall mission and the projects implemented by the organization in Azerbaijan, the IOM Azerbaijan’s press service told News.Az.

The representatives of IOM Azerbaijan delivered the information on the current IOM Project “Integrated Rural Development for IDP communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of Kahriz Water Supply System” financed by KOICA. The emphasis was made on the high importance of the role of the beneficiaries from the rehabilitated kahriz. The community members were also briefed on the stages of the project (exploration-drilling, water sample analysis, technical assessment, kahriz rehabilitation, water distribution etc.).

In order to build capacity of community members and manage water resources 9 members were selected for Water User Committees. In the Q&A session of the meeting community members have a chance to get answer for their questions.

The four-year project aims to provide safe and consistent water supplies for over 8,000 families in eight districts through the renovation of 40 kahrizes – a traditional, sustainable water supply system.

