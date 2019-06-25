IOM, KOICA visit to monitor Kahriz renovation progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

IOM Mission to Azerbaijan is implementing “Integrated Rural Development for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization

Recently the representatives of IOM and KOICA have visited to Banovshalar IDP Settlement located in Agdam district to monitor the Kahriz renovation progress, the IOM Mission’s press service told News.Az.

They had a meeting with community members of Banovshalar IDP Settlement who are the potential beneficiaries of Kahriz rehabilitation in Aghdam district.

The four-year project aims to provide safe and consistent water supplies for over 8,000 families in eight districts through the renovation of 40 kahrizes – a traditional, sustainable water supply system.

News.Az

