IOM ready to support Azerbaijan's State Program on Great Return

The International Organization for Migration can support the First State Program on Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan based on its experience, said Director General of International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Vitorino as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

He also said that since its establishment, the IOM has accumulated extensive experience in the return of internally displaced persons and refugees in different countries of the world, and is ready to share this experience with the Azerbaijani side.

The IOM Director General underlined the importance of establishing a regional training center of the IOM in Azerbaijan, saying that this center will contribute to increasing opportunities and training professional personnel both in Azerbaijan and in the countries of the region.

News.Az