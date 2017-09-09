Yandex metrika counter

Iosif Kobzon awarded honorary diploma of Azerbaijani president

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iosif Davidovich Kobzon.

APA reports that Kobzon was awarded for his merits in the development of cultural relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. 

News.Az


