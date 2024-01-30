IPA CIS short-term observers to visit Azerbaijan on February 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 4, international observers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) will launch a short-term monitoring mission in Azerbaijan ahead of the February 7 snap presidential election, News.Az reports citing the organization’s press service.

The mission includes MPs and senators from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Zhakip Asanov will lead the observer mission from the IPA CIS in the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan. Officials from the Assembly headed by Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council, are also among the group members.

On February 7, international observers from the IPA CIS will visit polling stations in Baku and other districts of Azerbaijan. Monitoring will also be organized at foreign polling stations.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the presidential election.

News.Az