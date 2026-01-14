iPhone 18 lineup reportedly enters prototype stage, display sizes leak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is reportedly moving ahead with preparations for the iPhone 18 lineup, with a new leak claiming that all models have entered the prototype production phase.

The information also suggests that Apple aims to preserve its position as the world’s leading smartphone brand by ensuring a smooth development and launch process for its next-generation devices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier rumors from Fixed Focus Digital Cameras indicated that production lines for the upcoming iPhone models had already undergone testing. Now, a new claim from a tipster says that prototype manufacturing has officially begun. One of the most notable details in the leak is that the iPhone 18 Pro models are being tested with under-display Face ID technology, along with two additional developments related to the display.

Concerns had previously emerged about the future of the iPhone Air line after reports of weak iPhone Air sales, which allegedly prompted Apple to reduce production. Despite this uncertainty, Digital Chat Station—a leaker with a solid track record on Weibo—has shared display size details for four iPhone models expected to launch later this year.

Interestingly, the leak makes no mention of the rumored iPhone Fold, which had been expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to earlier speculation, the standard foldable model could arrive later with the iPhone 18e in the first half of 2027 and may be rebranded as part of the iPhone 20 lineup.

Based on the newly shared information, Apple appears to be sticking with its traditional strategy of releasing four standard-shaped flagship iPhones. All models in the lineup are expected to feature LTPO OLED displays with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. However, under-display Face ID is rumored to be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

A machine translation of Digital Chat Station’s post refers to an “Under-Display Display (with new area),” which is not a standard technical term. This is widely interpreted as a reference to under-display Face ID technology. Apple is not expected to introduce an under-screen front-facing camera with this generation, as such a major design shift is believed to be reserved for the company’s 20th anniversary iPhone.

The leaked display specifications are as follows:

iPhone 18 – 6.27-inch LTPO 120Hz display with Dynamic Island

iPhone Air 2 – 6.55-inch LTPO 120Hz display with Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro – 6.27-inch LTPO 120Hz display with under-display Face ID

iPhone 18 Pro Max – 6.86-inch LTPO 120Hz display with under-display Face ID

As with all early-stage leaks, these details remain subject to change. Since the devices are still in the prototype production phase, Apple may be testing additional variants, and specifications could evolve significantly if the current designs fail to meet internal expectations.

News.Az