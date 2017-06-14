Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of supporting terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have intelligence that Saudi Arabia is actively engaged in promoting terrorist groups.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran has obtained intelligence showing that Saudi Arabia is “actively” propping up terrorist groups along Iranian eastern and western borders, according to PressTV.

Speaking at the opening of the Oslo Forum in Norway, Minister Zarif referred to recent remarks by Saudi officials that foreshadowed the recent terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and called those remarks a “direct threat and very dangerous provocation” by Riyadh.

Zarif said Iran is “alert,” adding, “We have intelligence that Saudi Arabia is actively engaged in promoting terrorist groups” operating near both the eastern and western borders of Iran.

Last month, Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman said in vague remarks that Saudi Arabia would work to move “the battle” to Iran. Then, on June 6, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Iran had to be “punished” for what he called “its interference in the region.”

Just hours later, early in the morning of June 7, twin terrorist attacks struck the Iranian capital. A total of 17 people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded in the terrorist attacks. The terrorist group of Daesh, which is closely associated with the extremist Wahhabi ideology preached by Saudi Arabia, claimed responsibility for both attacks.

‘US ignoring Saudi role in terror’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif said the United States under President Donald Trump was turning a blind eye to Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, which killed some 3,000 people, and other attacks elsewhere in the West.

On September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists — 15 of them Saudi nationals — engaged in a multi-pronged attack on US soil, including hijacking passenger planes and crashing them into what were then the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

In Oslo, Zarif said in figurative remarks that Trump was seeking to change the nationality of the 15 Saudi assailants or every other bomber who has attacked the US or Western countries over the past 20 years postmortem.

The US is “trying to change... history,” he said.

