Iran activates advanced centrifuges in response to IAEA resolution

In response to a new anti-Tehran resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors regarding Iran's nuclear program, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the activation of new advanced centrifuges.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement in the early hours of Friday, slamming the resolution at the IAEA against the country’s peaceful nuclear program, News.Az reports, citing IRNA. The statement termed the resolution as a politically-motivated, unrealistic, and a counterproductive measure.In response, the statement noted that the head of AEOI has ordered effective steps, including the launch of a noticeable number of new and advanced centrifuges of different types.It is clear, the steps are being taken to protect the country's interests and further develop the peaceful nuclear energy, in line with the growing national needs and within the framework of Iran's rights and obligations under the Safeguards Agreement, it noted.The statement added that the technical and safeguards cooperation with the IAEA will continue, as in the past, as had agreed upon by the Agency and Iran.Tehran is well-prepared for constructive engagement with relevant parties based on international legal principles and standards, it further noted.The statement also underlined that Iran remains steadfast in pursuing its principled policy of protecting the rights and interests of the great Iranian nation and developing nuclear program for peaceful purposesThe principled policy of the Islamic Republic has always been based on constructive interaction with the Agency within the framework of the rights and duties set out under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Safeguards Agreement, it underscored.The 14th Government of Iran has prioritized the ongoing cooperation with the IAEA to resolve some of the outstanding issues, the statement said, adding that Iran welcomed the IAEA Director General's recent visit to Tehran aimed at facilitating increased interaction.Rafael Grossi’s meetings with senior Iranian officials and his visit to Martyr Ali Mohammadi (Fordow) and Martyr Ahmadi Roshan (Natanz) enrichment complex facilities showed a solid foundation for enhanced collaboration between Iran and the Agency, it said.However, the three European countries (the UK, France and Germany) along with the US, with a dark history of failing to honor their international commitments like the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposing crippling sanctions on Tehran, responded to this constructive atmosphere by passing an unjustified resolution against Iran, without waiting for the outcomes of the IAEA chief’s visit, added the statement.Of course, this resolution did not receive the support of half of the members of the Board of Governors, that itself reflects the political and destructive nature of those tabled the draft, the joint statement said, adding that this approach also undermines the positive engagement and distorts the understandings reached between the Agency and Iran.It became evident that the three governments (the E3 or European Troika) were insincere in their claims to uphold the Agency's credibility, using Iran's nuclear issue as a pretext to advance their political objectives, the statement said.The Islamic Republic has made it clear that any misuse of the IAEA for political ends would prompt a reciprocal response from Iran, which has already been communicated to the Agency's Director General, it further noted.

News.Az