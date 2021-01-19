Iran affirms readiness to assist in restoration of mosques in liberated Azerbaijani lands

Iran is ready to closely assist in the restoration of mosques in the liberated Azerbaijani districts,” Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand has told AZERTAC.

He emphasized that, warring parties usually do not touch religious monuments. “However, what the Armenians did in the territory of Azerbaijan evokes regret.”

“Disrespect for mosques in the occupied Karabakh is unacceptable. In the modern world, such actions should be considered barbaric,” the minister added.

