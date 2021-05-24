Yandex metrika counter

Iran agrees to extend IAEA’s inspections of nuclear facilities

Iran has agreed to extend the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspections of nuclear facilities, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN, Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi wrote on Twitter.

“Iran's decision on the continuation of the data-recording for utmost one more month – till June 24, was informed today to Rafael Mariano Grossi Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” the tweet reads.


