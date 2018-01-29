Iran Air returns to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran Air will resume operating Tehran-Baku flights on Monday after a three-year gap.

Under an existing agreement, an Iranian Airbus 320 will leave Tehran for Baku at 16:05 local time (GMT+3:30) on January 29, an official with the Public Relations office of the airline told Trend.

According to the official, Iran Air had stopped its Baku flights about three years ago and the Monday flight in fact marks the return of the Iranian flag carrier to Azerbaijan.

Elaborating on the flights schedule, he said that the flight will take place two times per week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The two countries exchange a considerable amount of tourists annually. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism about 340,000 Iranian tourists arrived in the country between January-November 2017.

