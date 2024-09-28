Iran Air suspends flights to Beirut until further notice

Iranian flag carrier Iran Air has halted all flights to Beirut as Israel continues airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, according to Iranian media reports on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Tasnim news agency.

"Iran Air has cancelled all flights to Beirut until further notice," said the agency.

