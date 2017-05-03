Iran allows 30 international brands to import garment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has granted 30 international garment producers to do business in the country.

The statement came from head of Tehran's Union of Garment Manufacturers and Sellers, Abolqasem Shirazi.

He stressed that under the new regulations introduced to restrict importing garments producers must make 20% of the total value of their output inside the country, IRIB news agency reported.

News.Az

News.Az