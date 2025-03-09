Iran allows consideration of nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran admits that it may consider holding talks on its nuclear program if the discussions focus only on the possible militarization of the program, while Iranian authorities will never discuss the complete dismantling of its nuclear program.





This was reported by the Iranian mission to the UN, News.Az informs via TASS.

"If the goal of the talks is to resolve concerns about the potential militarization of Iran's nuclear program, then such issues can be discussed. However, if the goal [of the talks] is to eliminate Iran's peaceful nuclear program in order to say that what [the 44th US President Barack] Obama failed to achieve has now been achieved, then such talks will never take place," the Iranian diplomatic mission in X said in a statement.

