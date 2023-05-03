Iran always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“During the times of occupation, we expected more from Iran with respect to support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.az reports.

“And they always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and voted for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in the United Nations, in the Islamic Cooperation Organization,” the head of state noted.

News.Az