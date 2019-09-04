Yandex metrika counter

Iran and Europe unlikely to agree on nuclear pact in next few days: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran was unlikely to reach a deal in the next few days with European parties to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

“I think it is unlikely that we will reach a result with Europe by today or tomorrow,” Rouhani said.

“Europe will have another two-month to fulfil its commitments,” he added.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

