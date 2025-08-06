Iran and IAEA representatives to discuss frameworks for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will discuss frameworks for cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with the “Tehran” TV channel, News.Az reports.

According to him, during the upcoming visit of the IAEA Deputy Director General to Iran, the parties will review possible areas of cooperation.

“The main purpose of the visit is to discuss how Iran can continue its cooperation with the IAEA in the field of peaceful nuclear activities, taking into account the new law adopted by parliament. The talks will also address the agency’s procedures for submitting inspection requests, the process of reviewing these requests in the Supreme National Security Council, and how to respond to them,” the minister emphasized.

News.Az