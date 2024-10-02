Iran and Qatar sign six joint cooperation agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, high-ranking officials from Iran and Qatar signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering various sectors, including economic, trade, cultural, training, and sports, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The documents were signed during President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation's visit to Doha on Wednesday.Cooperating in the development project of Dayyer Port, boosting healthcare and welfare cooperation between the two countries, promoting trade and economic activities, enhancing cultural activities by the end of 2026 and also implementing sports activities by 2026 have been cited as the most important cooperation documents inked between the two countries by the Iranian and Qatari ministers of energy, foreign affairs and sports and youth affairs.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Qatar at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation on Wednesday to participate in Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

News.Az