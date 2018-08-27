Iran and Syria sign deal for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Syria signed a deal for military cooperation in a meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries in Damascus, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Under the agreement, Iran and Syria will enhance military and defense cooperation.

“Syria is moving out of crisis and entering the reconstruction phase,” the Iranian defense minister said, adding that the agreement with Syria defines the grounds for Tehran-Damascus defense cooperation.

Ayyoub, for his part, praised Iran for supporting his country in the fight against terrorism, stressing that Syria and Iran would not allow others to harm their close relations.

Since the outbreak of war and foreign militancy in Syria in 2011, Iran has stood by the Syrian government and supported its people against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIL).

In recent months, the Syrian army has managed to liberate many of the areas occupied by terrorists and has begun the reconstruction process.

