Iran and Turkey discuss regional developments

Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister, met with Turkey's top negotiator Mustafa Yurdakul and his delegation in Astana on Monday to discuss regional developments, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest situation in the region, political and field developments in Syria following the crimes and aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime in the region.In this bilateral meeting, which was held within the framework of the 22nd international meetings of the Astana Peace Process, Khaji strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks on Gaza, Lebanon and the West bank in committing genocide against the Palestinian people with the US support and warned against the expansionist goals of the Zionists in the region, especially Syria.He also expressed support for the prospect of talks to normalize relations between Syria and Turkey and emphasized the positive consequences of this important issue in the current sensitive situation in the region.Turkey’s top negotiator Mustafa Yurdakul expressed concern about the consequences of the ongoing attacks and aggressions by the Zionist regime in the region and called for an end to these attacks.During the meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need to advance political processes and support peace initiatives in Syria.

