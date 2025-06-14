Iran appoints new IRGC Aerospace commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of all Iranian armed forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Following the killing of IRGC Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in Israel's attack on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree on Saturday to appoint IRGC Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi to command the Aerospace Force of IRGC, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Hajizadeh was one of the senior Iranian generals who was assassinated in Israel's strikes on Friday.

