Meanwhile, Habibollah Sayyari has been chosen as the temporary head of the Iranian Army General Staff following the death of Mohammad Bagheri.
Iran appoints new IRGC commander, interim army chief
- 1026176
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-appoints-new-irgc-commander-interim-army-chief Copied
Photo: AP
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has appointed General Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to replace the deceased Hossein Salami, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.