Yandex metrika counter

Iran appoints new IRGC commander, interim army chief

  • Region
  • Share
Iran appoints new IRGC commander, interim army chief
Photo: AP

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has appointed General Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to replace the deceased Hossein Salami, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Meanwhile, Habibollah Sayyari has been chosen as the temporary head of the Iranian Army General Staff following the death of Mohammad Bagheri.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      