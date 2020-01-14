Iran arrests several people arrested over downed Ukrainian plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people have been detained in Iran over the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, the country's judiciary says, BBC News reported.

Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said investigations into the incident were continuing, but provided no details.

President Hassan Rouhani said the probe would be overseen by a "special court".

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 was brought down shortly after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Most were Iranian and Canadian citizens.

For the first three days after the crash, Iran denied that its armed forces had shot down the plane and suggested there had been a technical failure.

But as evidence mounted, the Revolutionary Guards said the operator of a missile defence system had mistaken the aircraft for a US cruise missile and fired at it.

President Rouhani stressed that the "tragic event" should not be blamed only on the individual who "pulled the trigger".

"Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step," he added. "We should assure people that it will not happen again."

News.Az

