Yandex metrika counter

Iran awaits necessary conditions to reopen Syria embassy: MFA

  • Middle East
  • Share
Iran awaits necessary conditions to reopen Syria embassy: MFA
@Barrons

Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that its embassy in Syrian would reopen once the "necessary conditions" are met, after the diplomatic mission was vandalised, News.az reports citing Barron's.

"The reopening of the embassy in Damascus requires preparations, the most important of which is ensuring the security and safety of the embassy and its staff," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that work to that end will be pursued "as soon as the necessary conditions are provided".

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      