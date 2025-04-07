Iran awaits US response on indirect talks, Tehran says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has yet to receive a response from the United States regarding its proposal for indirect negotiations, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Baqaei said Tehran’s proposal for indirect negotiations with Washington is a “generous” and “wise” offer, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“Iran’s response has been sent to the United States and we are waiting for the U.S. decision on this matter,” he said. “So far, we have not received a response from the U.S. regarding indirect negotiations.”

On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had sent a letter to Iran calling for nuclear negotiations. Tehran responded to the letter later that month, saying it rejects direct talks with Washington over its contradictory and hostile approach but remains open to indirect negotiations.

Baqaei said if such interaction takes place, Oman would be the intermediary.

News.Az