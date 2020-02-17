Iran, Azerbaijan are close neighbors, friendly countries - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Iran and Azerbaijan are close neighbors, friendly and brotherly countries. Our countries enjoy sincere relations," Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told AZERTAC.

“Political will demonstrated by the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan has provided great impetus for the development of relations. Economic, political, cultural and tourism relations between our countries are developing on the foundations laid by the two heads of state,” Jahangirzadeh said.

The ambassador hailed the successful implementation of joint projects between the two countries, adding that these projects will also stimulate further economic cooperation.

The Iranian diplomat also stressed the need for developing tourism relations, and noted that reciprocal visits allowed people of the two countries better know each other. “Conducting joint conferences and symposiums on tourism business will make a practical contribution to the development of this sector,” Jahangirzadeh added.

