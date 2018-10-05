Iran-Azerbaijan border cooperation satisfactory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security prevails along the Iranian borders with Azerbaijan

Commander of Ardebil province Border Guards on Thursday hailed Iran-Azerbaijan Republic cooperation in protecting joint border as satisfactory, saying that currently, there is no special problem along the province’s borders with the country, IRNA reports.

Brigadier General Houshang Hosseini told reported late Thursday that the interaction is to the extent that the Iranian and Azeri border guards meet each other two or three times a day to remove possible problems.

Security prevails along the Iranian borders with Azerbaijan Republic, he said.

Saying that Ardebil province as one of the safest borders of the country, he noted that no suspicious case has so far be seen in the border areas of the two countries.

Located in northwest of Iran, Ardebil province has 380 kilometers of common border with Azerbaijan Republic.

News.Az

