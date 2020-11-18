Iran-Azerbaijan border is a border of eternal friendship, ambassador says
Politics
Iran and Azerbaijan are the countries who share a common history, culture and religious roots, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Wednesday.
“Therefore, the state border between the two countries has become a border of peace and friendship,” the diplomat wrote.
“The border between Iran and Azerbaijan will ever remain the border of friendship and brotherhood,” he added.