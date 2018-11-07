Iran, Azerbaijan can take joint steps to prevent cyber attacks – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Azerbaijan can take joint steps to prevent such cyber attacks, said Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, AZERTAC reports.

“Today, information and communication technologies are rapidly developing in the world. All states use these technologies. Different countries apply new information technologies to the economy, transportation, and even to the military. At the same time, cybercrime is also developing. States' infrastructures are attacked by cyber criminals. Sometimes, cyberattacks pose a threat to national security,” he said.

The minster emphasized that both states are interested in the development of new technologies. Therefore, mutually beneficial cooperation ties should be further expanded to ensure security. Both states can prevent communications from infiltrating foreign networks only in cooperation, Javad Jahromi added.

Stressing the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade within the framework of the international event in Dubai on the development of cooperation, the Iranian minister did not rule out the possibility of joint projects in the future.

News.Az

