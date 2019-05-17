Iran, Azerbaijan to launch first phase of e-TIR project in mid-May

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first phase of Iran, Azerbaijan e-TIR project is to officially start from May 22, 2019, where all the transit operations between two countries become fully electronic.

"A delegation from Azerbaijan signed a protocol in February that agreed the launch of e-Tir for electronic transit. In this regards, two Iranian and two Azerbaijani transit companies are to cooperate in launching the first phase of the project," Majid Derakhshan, deputy of Iran Customs Administration said in an interview with Trend.

"Iran would be the front runner in the Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) by launching the e-TIR project with Azerbaijan," he added,

"During the past years, Iran has successfully operated the e-Tir project with Turkey; the first pilot cargo transited from Tehran to Turkey and vice versa, and the project with Turkey has moved to second phase. The World Road Transport Organization (IRU) and the United Nations have confirmed the success of e-TIR project between Iran and Turkey," he commented.

"At the moment, Azerbaijan wants to launch the e-TIR pilot project with Iran in the upcoming weeks, while from May 22, 2019, the first phase of project will be officially launched," he added.

" Five Azerbaijani and six Iranian customs points would operate the project, the Iranian customs side would include Tehran-Astara-Imam Khomeini Port-Isfahan-Tabriz-West Tehran while Astara and Baku would certainly be active parts of the project in Azerbaijan," he said.

The official indicated, "The electronic customs would remove the paper work from transit operation so that this operation will no longer require paper documents and all the transit information would be shared electronically between two customs administrations. All the data from Azerbaijan to Iran and vice versa will be sent electronically."

"Currently, the cooperation with Turkey has been successful. After launching pilot project with Azerbaijan we can gradually transform all the Azerbaijani customs to electronic service," he said.

In his words, Iran has expressed ts readiness to implement e-TIR project with 74 member countries of TIR Convention, therefore the project will facilitate the cargo transport, help to avoid fraud in transit document, boost transparency, increase the speed of the operations, and reduce the costs for companies.

"It is expected that Iran, Azerbaijan new custom plan will be considered for the trade in International North-South Transport Corridor," he added.

