Iran, Azerbaijan to sign agreement on financing of Rasht-Astara railway project

Iran and Azerbaijani side will sign the agreement on financing of Rasht-Astara railway project next month, official of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway Nurullah Biravend told APA’s Tehran bureau.

According to him, this agreement will cover mid-term activity planning: ‘Azerbaijan will finance this project and Iran will provide funds for further costs’.

Biravend said that Rasht-Astara is of great importance for improvement of North-South corridor and South-West corridor: ‘After signing of the agreement, a tender will be announced and a commercial agreement will be signed. Within two or three months, the implementation of the project will commence’.

He also informed about Astara-Astara railway: ‘In this project, Azerbaijan made a direct investment in Astara station and bears all responsibility’.

Biravend added that Azerbaijan has entered into obligation to carry 2 million tonnes of cargo via Iran’s railways network per year: ‘Astara-Astara is ready for use. We are now waiting for Azerbaijan to finalize the coordination works. I think first train will move via this railway within next two or three weeks’.

