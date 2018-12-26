Iran-Azerbaijan trade ties up by tenfold – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday that commercial exchanges between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic have increased by t

In a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev after touring Astara Railway on Tuesday, he added that this was due to good relations among the officials and inauguration of Astara-Astara Railway.

Iran-Azerbaijan railroad has exposed the two countries’ capacities, Eslami said, noting that inauguration of Qazvin-Rasht and Rasht-Astara railroad and Azerbaijan-Iran Autobahn will create a dramatic change in the two countries’ trade exchanges.

Over the past five years, some 12 meetings have been held between the two countries’ presidents, indicating political resolve of the two countries for promoting relations.

The Azerbaijani minister, for his part, said that his country intends to connect Astara-Baku autobahn to Iran’s Astara and primary studies thereof have earlier been conducted.

The deal to build the autobahn will be concluded during the next meeting of the two countries’ presidents, he said.

Mustafayev further noted that Azerbaijan supports joint economic projects with Iran and meeting of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Cooperation will be held in Baku.

News.Az

