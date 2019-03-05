Iran, Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan mull bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Managing Director of Iran’s Aras Free Zone Mohsen Nariman met with Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov to discu

Nariman referred to regional and international conditions, saying Azerbaijan is one of the most important and the safest neighbors for Iran.

He also described ways to reinforce relations in economic, cultural, tourism and trade fields as good.

Meanwhile, Talibov described as important commonalities between Iran and Nakhchivan especially with Aras Free Zone.

Meanwhile in a separate meeting, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Economy Minister Famil Seyidov elaborated on the latest conditions of Nakhchivan as regard joint measures with Iranian producers.

Nariman also expressed readiness to carry out tourism, railway, road and production plans jointly.

News.Az

News.Az