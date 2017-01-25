Iran, Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan‎ to co-op in economy, tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will boost cooperation in various economic and cultural sectors.

The Governor of West Azerbaijan Province Ghorbanali Saadat Qarabagh, who is heading a 21-member delegation to Nakhchivan, met with Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov and discussed issues of mutual interest, the Islamic Republic’s Consul General in Nakhchivan Mansour Ayrom told Trend Jan. 25.

The parties agreed to cooperate in agriculture, scientific and academic fields as well as transit, customs and tourism, the Iranian diplomat said.

Holding economic exhibitions and cooperation in joint production of goods were other agreements reached at the meetings of the Iranian delegation with Azerbaijani officials in Nakhchivan, he added.

News.Az

News.Az