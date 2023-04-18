Iran blatantly develops nuclear program - NATO Secretary-General

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Global security also faces threats, China rapidly increases its nuclear arsenal without being transparent on its capabilities. Iran and North Korea blatantly develop their nuclear programs," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg while delivering a speech at the NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction, Arms Control, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation, News.az reports.

According to him, alongside nuclear weapons and other weapons, artificial intelligence and new technologies are being emerged that create risks and these risks should not be ignored: "Now our world became more dangerous and less predictable," he said.

News.Az