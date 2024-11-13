Iran braces for possible oil export limits after Trump election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has made plans to maintain its oil production and exports, and is prepared for potential oil restrictions under a Trump administration, according to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran and re-imposed sanctions which hurt Iran’s oil sector, with production dropping to 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) during his presidency.“Required measures have been taken. I will not go into detail but our colleagues within the oil sector have taken measures to deal with the restrictions that will occur and there is no reason to be concerned,” Paknejad said.In recent years, Iranian oil production has rebounded to around 3.2 million barrels per day according to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Iran is a member.Iranian oil exports have climbed this year to near multi-year highs of 1.7 million bpd despite US sanctions. Chinese refiners buy most of its supply. Beijing says it doesn’t recognise unilateral US sanctions.

