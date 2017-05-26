Iran build third underground missile factory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has built the third underground missile factory.

Report informs citing the Iranian media that the statement came from Commander of the Aerospace Division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

Speaking at a ceremony in the southwestern city of Dezfoul regarding Iran-Iraq war in 1980-1988, the general stressed that Iran will continue to strengthen its defensive missile might.

