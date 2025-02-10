Iran calls for a strong UN response to Trump's Gaza displacement plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the United Nations should take a strong position against Trump's plan for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, warning that "the dangerous plot" poses a threat to global peace.

The top diplomat held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, with the two discussing the ongoing developments in the West Asia region, especially in Gaza in the wake of the plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump to forcibly transfer the Palestinian people out of the besieged territory, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Trump announced the plan last week in Washington during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing widespread criticism from officials, people and rights groups across the world.

Araghchi condemned “the U.S.-Zionist plan” to displace Gazans and relocate them to other countries, warning that it violates all regulations of international law and the UN Charter, and serves as a completion to the Israeli regime’s ethnic cleansing plan against the Palestinian people.

The United Nations, especially the Security Council, should take a decisive and clear stance against this “dangerous plot” that threatens international peace and security, said the Iranian foreign minister, adding that the international community must prevent the normalization of lawbreaking and criminality of the Israeli regime.

Guterres, for his part, said that the UN rejects any plan that forcibly displaces Palestinians out of their territory, including the residents of Gaza.

The legitimate rights of the Palestinian people must be respected, he stressed.

Also on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister held a phone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan, discussing the controversial plan revealed by Trump less than a month after he was inaugurated as U.S. president for a second term.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s support for Palestine, and highlighted the need for a decisive and united stance by Islamic countries in the face of the “colonial scheme” to eliminate Palestine.

The Malaysian foreign minister, on his part, said that the plan is totally rejected as it amounts to ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

He welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s member states.

