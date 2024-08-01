Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting after Hamas leader’s killing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has called for an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This request came during a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aty following the reported assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas political leader, in Tehran, News.Az reports.Kani stated that the aim of the emergency meeting is "to condemn the actions of the criminal Zionist regime [referring to Israel] and to counter them."Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

News.Az