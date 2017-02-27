Iran calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint

Iran calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint

Iran has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue and negotiations.

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Kasemi said dialogue and talks are channels to resolving disputes.

He also voiced hope that international institutions responding for the settlement will fulfill their obligations to put an end to the conflict.

He expressed Iran's readiness to establish peace and security in the region with the help of both sides.

News.Az

News.Az