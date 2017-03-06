Iran calls on Baku and Yerevan to return to negotiations

Iran urges the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to show restraint, and to resolve the conflict through political means.

Oxu.Az reports referring to Trend that the due statement came from the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasemi while speaking at a press-conference.

Asked about the US involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh process, Qasemi said that US should better have more realistic view of the conflict.

