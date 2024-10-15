Iran cancels all European flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hours after new EU sanctions were announced, Iran Air sent SMS cancellations to all Europe-bound flights, News.Az reports citing Euronews .

Passengers were informed that the cancellations were linked to the decision in Brussels.Hours after new EU sanctions, Tehran's flagship airliner Iran Air cancelled all of its flights to Europe via an SMS message to passengers on Monday.A number of travellers contacted Euronews Farsi, stating they received a text message from Imam Khomeini Airport in the Iranian capital informing them that their flights to European destinations had been cancelled.After calling the airport to contact the airline, the operator told them that the cause was linked to EU sanctions against the airline.On Monday, the EU added three Iranian airlines — Iran Air, Mahan and Saha — to its list with new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities.

