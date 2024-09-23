Iran captures 12 people for collaborating with Israel

Iran captures 12 people for collaborating with Israel

Iranian authorities have arrested 12 individuals accused of collaborating with Israel.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it has dismantled a network with ties to Israel operating across six provinces in Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. The IRGC said the 12 arrested suspects were plotting anti-security operations targeting the Iranian public.The IRGC emphasized that these arrests were part of an ongoing effort to counter foreign interference, particularly from Israel, which has been accused of coordinating such activities in response to the failure of its broader strategic goals.

