Iran claims Israel struck three hospitals amid ongoing conflict
An Israeli rocket reportedly struck a hospital in Tehran early Friday, a spokesperson for Iran’s health ministry said.

The official did not name the hospital, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The spokesperson said it was the third hospital targeted since the start of the conflict and added that six ambulances and a primary healthcare center had also been hit.


